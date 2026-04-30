Maharashtra Police Seize Illegal Sand Mining Equipment In Beed

Maharashtra police cracked down on illegal sand mining in Beed district, seizing equipment and vehicles worth Rs 13 lakh in a raid on the sand mafia.

Key Points Beed police conducted a raid on illegal sand mining operations in Georai tehsil.

Authorities seized equipment, including sand and two tractors, valued at Rs 13 lakh.

The raid was conducted in the Mhalaspimpagaon area following specific intelligence.

Two unregistered tractors were intercepted while extracting sand from the Godavari riverbed.

An FIR is being registered at the Gevrai police station following the seizure.

Police conducted a raid on sand mafia in Georai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday and seized equipment, including sand and two tractors collectively valued at Rs 13 lakh, officials said.

Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted

The operation was conducted in Mhalaspimpagaon area around 11 am following specific inputs, they said.

During the raid, the authorities intercepted two unregistered tractors extracting sand from the Godavari riverbed.

The crackdown was executed as per the orders issued by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

Following the seizure, the vehicles and equipment were transported to the Gevrai police station and the process to register a First Information Report (FIR) is currently underway.