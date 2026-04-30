HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Maharashtra Police Seize Illegal Sand Mining Equipment In Beed

Maharashtra Police Seize Illegal Sand Mining Equipment In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 30, 2026 19:10 IST

x

Maharashtra police cracked down on illegal sand mining in Beed district, seizing equipment and vehicles worth Rs 13 lakh in a raid on the sand mafia.

Key Points

  • Beed police conducted a raid on illegal sand mining operations in Georai tehsil.
  • Authorities seized equipment, including sand and two tractors, valued at Rs 13 lakh.
  • The raid was conducted in the Mhalaspimpagaon area following specific intelligence.
  • Two unregistered tractors were intercepted while extracting sand from the Godavari riverbed.
  • An FIR is being registered at the Gevrai police station following the seizure.

Police conducted a raid on sand mafia in Georai tehsil of Maharashtra's Beed district on Thursday and seized equipment, including sand and two tractors collectively valued at Rs 13 lakh, officials said.

Illegal Sand Mining Operation Busted

The operation was conducted in Mhalaspimpagaon area around 11 am following specific inputs, they said.

 

During the raid, the authorities intercepted two unregistered tractors extracting sand from the Godavari riverbed.

The crackdown was executed as per the orders issued by Superintendent of Police Navneet Kanwat.

Following the seizure, the vehicles and equipment were transported to the Gevrai police station and the process to register a First Information Report (FIR) is currently underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Thane Authorities Destroy Illegal Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹9 Million
Thane Authorities Destroy Illegal Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹9 Million
Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Beed Shop Raid
Two Maharashtra Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting
Maharashtra Police Bust Illegal Gutka Factory In Beed

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Ways To Prevent A Heatstroke

webstory image 2

9 Traditional Ways To Conquer Summer Heat

webstory image 3

Xavier To Banganapalli: Which Mango Grows Where

VIDEOS

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!1:12

Check out Urvashi Rautela's HOT airport look!

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing with fans in Mumbai1:12

Zaheer Iqbal keeps it casual, wins hearts while posing...

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in Mumbai1:12

Fatima Sana Shaikh's trendy look steals the spotlight in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO