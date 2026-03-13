HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Two Maharashtra Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting

Two Maharashtra Police Officers Nabbed in Bribery Sting

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 13, 2026 14:00 IST

x

Two police officers in Jalna, Maharashtra, face arrest after being caught in a bribery sting operation for allegedly demanding protection money from a sand truck owner, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat corruption.

Key Points

  • Two police officers in Jalna, Maharashtra, were arrested for allegedly accepting a bribe of ₹30,000 from a sand truck owner.
  • The officers allegedly demanded monthly bribes to avoid taking action against the tipper truck transporting sand.
  • The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) laid a trap at the Mantha police station, catching a constable red-handed accepting the bribe.
  • An inspector allegedly encouraged the complainant to pay the bribe, offering a concession for helping seize other vehicles involved in illegal sand transportation.

Two police personnel were caught allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000 from the owner of a tipper truck transporting sand in Maharashtra's Jalna district, the Anti-Corruption Bureau said on Friday.

Inspector Manoj Kumar Rathod (50) and constable Ravi Jadhav (38), both attached to the Mantha police station, allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant involved in transporting sand, ACB Inspector Santosh Tigote said.

 

The duo allegedly demanded a monthly bribe of Rs 50,000 to avoid taking action against the tipper vehicle, and Jadhav had accepted Rs 10,000 from the complainant earlier, he said.

Unwilling to pay the remaining bribe amount, the tipper truck owner lodged a complaint with the ACB unit in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the official said.

He further stated that Inspector Rathod allegedly encouraged the complainant to pay the bribe and suggested that if he helped the police seize two vehicles involved in illegal sand transportation, he would receive a concession in the monthly payment.

Arrest and Investigation

"We laid a trap at Mantha police station, where constable Jadhav was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe in the presence of panch witnesses," he said.

The ACB team recovered Rs 30,000 from Jadhav during a search along with a mobile phone, which has been seized for analysis, the official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Police Officers in Beed Nabbed for Alleged Sand Transportation Bribery
Two Jail Staffers Held for Accepting Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Security Supervisor Held for Taking Bribe in Thane
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
Rajasthan Police Constable Nabbed in Bribery Case in Udaipur
10 MP cops suspended for looting Rs 1.45 cr hawala money
10 MP cops suspended for looting Rs 1.45 cr hawala money

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

10-Min Probiotic Recipe: Bhaat Kanji

webstory image 2

Ramzan Feasting: 12 More Heavenly Street Foods

webstory image 3

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

VIDEOS

Sidharth Malhotra Seen at Shoot Location in Mumbai0:38

Sidharth Malhotra Seen at Shoot Location in Mumbai

Nature's Snow Fury: Drass in Kargil Hit by Heavy Snowfall1:52

Nature's Snow Fury: Drass in Kargil Hit by Heavy Snowfall

Watch: Projectiles Caught on Cam as Israeli Strikes Hit Beirut2:52

Watch: Projectiles Caught on Cam as Israeli Strikes Hit...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO