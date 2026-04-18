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Maharashtra Police Bust Illegal Gutka Factory In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 18, 2026 19:11 IST

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Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have successfully busted an illegal gutka factory, seizing banned tobacco products and equipment, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal tobacco manufacturing.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed, Maharashtra, dismantled an illegal gutka manufacturing operation.
  • Banned tobacco products and manufacturing equipment worth Rs 2.12 lakh were seized during the raid.
  • The illegal gutka factory was being operated from a residence in Georai town.
  • The accused, Javed Nizam Shaikh, has been arrested by the police.

Police in Maharashtra's Beed district busted an illegal gutka manufacturing factory and seized banned tobacco products and equipment worth Rs 2.12 lakh on Saturday, an official said.

Details Of The Illegal Operation

One Javed Nizam Shaikh was allegedly operating the illegal unit from a room in front of his house in Georai town, they said.

 

Seized Items And Arrest

During the raid, police recovered a large quantity of banned flavoured tobacco, betel nut mixtures and various ingredients prohibited in Maharashtra, the official said.

The team also seized machines used for manufacturing gutka. The total value of the seized goods and machine is worth about Rs 2.12 lakh, he said, adding that Shaikh has been arrested.

Gutka is banned in Maharashtra, and those found manufacturing or selling it face strict penalties under food safety laws. The investigation will likely focus on the source of the raw materials and the distribution network of the illegal gutka.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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