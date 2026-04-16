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Home  » News » Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Beed Shop Raid

Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Beed Shop Raid

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 17:18 IST

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In Beed, Maharashtra, police seized a significant quantity of banned tobacco products during a raid on a local shop, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the sale of illegal substances.

Key Points

  • Police in Beed seized Rs 2.45 lakh worth of banned tobacco products from a shop.
  • The raid was conducted in Rajuri Navgan based on a tip-off from the local Crime Branch.
  • Flavoured tobacco and gutkha were among the seized items.
  • One person was detained in connection with the illegal tobacco products.
  • A case is being registered at Beed Rural police station.

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.45 lakh were seized from a shop in Beed on Thursday, a police official said.

The shop in Rajuri Navgan was raided on a tip-off by the local Crime Branch, he added.

 

"One person was detained. We seized flavoured tobacco and gutkha. The process of registering a case at Beed Rural police station is underway," the official said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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