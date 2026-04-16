Police Seize Banned Tobacco Products in Beed Shop Raid

In Beed, Maharashtra, police seized a significant quantity of banned tobacco products during a raid on a local shop, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat the sale of illegal substances.

Key Points Police in Beed seized Rs 2.45 lakh worth of banned tobacco products from a shop.

The raid was conducted in Rajuri Navgan based on a tip-off from the local Crime Branch.

Flavoured tobacco and gutkha were among the seized items.

One person was detained in connection with the illegal tobacco products.

A case is being registered at Beed Rural police station.

Banned tobacco products worth Rs 2.45 lakh were seized from a shop in Beed on Thursday, a police official said.

The shop in Rajuri Navgan was raided on a tip-off by the local Crime Branch, he added.

"One person was detained. We seized flavoured tobacco and gutkha. The process of registering a case at Beed Rural police station is underway," the official said.