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Thane Authorities Destroy Illegal Sand Mining Equipment Worth ₹9 Million

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 08:55 IST

Maharashtra authorities in Thane district have launched a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, destroying equipment and infrastructure used in the illicit activity, causing significant financial losses to the sand mining mafia.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Thane district authorities destroyed illegal sand mining equipment worth approximately ₹9 million in Bhiwandi taluka.
  • The operation targeted illegal sand mining in the Kevani creek area, led by District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal.
  • Five suction units and eight barges used for illegal sand extraction were destroyed, causing significant financial losses to the sand mining mafia.
  • Twelve large storage tanks used for illegally extracted sand were demolished on reserved forest land.
  • The forest department and Mangrove Conservation Unit will take further action against illegal sand mining activities.

Authorities in Maharashtra's Thane district have carried out a crackdown against illegal sand mining in Bhiwandi taluka and destroyed various equipment, including barges, collectively valued at around Rs 90 lakh, officials said on Saturday.

The revenue department carried out the operation in Kevani creek area on Friday based on a tip-off, an official release said.

 

"The revenue department took major action against the mafia involved in illegal sand mining in the Kevani Sand Port area. In this operation, property worth about Rs 80 to 90 lakh was destroyed," it said.

Details of the Operation

During the operation, led by District Collector Shrikrishna Panchal, authorities destroyed five suction units and eight barges allegedly used in extraction of sand. The equipment was burnt and the barges were sunk in the creek, resulting in heavy financial losses to those involved in illegal activities, it added.

The mafia had created 12 large storage tanks along the creek to stock illegally extracted sand. These tanks were demolished using three backhoe loader machines, the release said.

Authorities said the land used for storing the sand falls under the 'reserved forest' category.

"Since the activity was being carried out on reserved forest land, strict action will also be taken by the forest department and the Mangrove Conservation Unit," it said.

Personnel from Bhiwandi Rural police station were deployed during the operation to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident, the release added.

The district administration said it has intensified its campaign against illegal sand mining in recent months, with multiple cases registered and equipment seized in earlier drives.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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