Four Arrested After Clash in UP Village

Four Arrested After Clash in UP Village

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 05, 2026 12:20 IST

Four individuals were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after a community clash involving stone-pelting erupted in Aminagar village following a minor dispute, prompting a police investigation.

Key Points

  • Four individuals have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, following a violent clash between two groups from the same community.
  • The clash in Aminagar village involved stone-pelting and stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated from a children's quarrel.
  • Police have registered a case and identified the arrested individuals as Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono.
  • A video of the incident showing people throwing stones from rooftops has surfaced on social media, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.

Four people have been arrested following a clash between two groups belonging to the same community at a village here, police said on Thursday.

The confrontation, which involved alleged stone-pelting, broke out at Aminagar village on Wednesday evening over a minor dispute.

 

Details of the Clash

Circle Officer Yogendra Singh Nagar said the violence began after a quarrel between children led to a heated argument between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. The situation escalated as members of both sides joined the fray and allegedly pelted stones at each other.

A video of the incident, purportedly showing people throwing stones from their rooftops, surfaced on social media.

Arrests and Investigation

Following the violence, Titawi police registered a case and took four men into custody. The arrested people have been identified as Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar and Sono, the officer added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
