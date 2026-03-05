Four Arrested After Clash in UP Village

Four individuals were arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, after a community clash involving stone-pelting erupted in Aminagar village following a minor dispute, prompting a police investigation.
Key Points
- Four individuals have been arrested in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, following a violent clash between two groups from the same community.
- The clash in Aminagar village involved stone-pelting and stemmed from a minor dispute that escalated from a children's quarrel.
- Police have registered a case and identified the arrested individuals as Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar, and Sono.
- A video of the incident showing people throwing stones from rooftops has surfaced on social media, highlighting the intensity of the conflict.
Four people have been arrested following a clash between two groups belonging to the same community at a village here, police said on Thursday.
The confrontation, which involved alleged stone-pelting, broke out at Aminagar village on Wednesday evening over a minor dispute.
Details of the Clash
Circle Officer Yogendra Singh Nagar said the violence began after a quarrel between children led to a heated argument between two men, Jogendra and Sumit. The situation escalated as members of both sides joined the fray and allegedly pelted stones at each other.
A video of the incident, purportedly showing people throwing stones from their rooftops, surfaced on social media.
Arrests and Investigation
Following the violence, Titawi police registered a case and took four men into custody. The arrested people have been identified as Jogendra, Ankush, Sumit Kumar and Sono, the officer added.