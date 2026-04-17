UP Police Nab Thieves After Encounter, Recover Arms

In Uttar Pradesh, police arrested multiple suspected thieves and criminals after separate encounters involving gunfire, recovering weapons and stolen goods.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Three suspected inter-state thieves were arrested in Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, after a shootout with police.

The accused sustained bullet injuries during the encounter and were admitted to a medical college.

Police recovered weapons, ammunition, cash, and tools used for theft from the suspects.

In a separate incident in Shahjahanpur, two criminals were injured in a shootout with police while attempting to flee.

The arrested individuals have multiple criminal cases registered against them, including theft.

Three suspected members of an inter-state gang involved in theft were arrested following an encounter with police here on Friday, officials said.

Superintendent of Police Vinay Kumar Singh said a joint team of Kotwali Orai police station and the surveillance unit cordoned off a spot near a local medical college campus, where three suspects were found sitting in bushes allegedly planning a theft.

"On spotting the police, the accused opened fire with an intent to kill, prompting the police to retaliate in self-defence," he said.

During the exchange, all three suspects sustained bullet injuries in their legs and were subsequently apprehended, the officer said.

The injured-- Bharat Bhil (30), Anil Bhil (25), and Dinesh Bhil (25), all residents of Madhya Pradesh-- were admitted to a medical college.

Theft Tools and Stolen Goods Recovered

Police recovered two country-made pistols of .315 bore, a .32 bore revolver, 25 cartridges (both live and used), Rs 60,000 in cash, and tools used for theft from the spot.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused confessed to involvement in theft cases across multiple states, including Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and Bihar, police said.

The recovered revolver was allegedly stolen from the Azamgarh medical college campus, officials said, adding that a case has been registered and further proceedings are underway.

Second Encounter in Shahjahanpur

Meanwhile, in Shahjahanpur district, two alleged criminals sustained gunshot injuries during an exchange of fire with the police while attempting to flee during a routine check, while their third accomplice was apprehended after a chase.

Superintendent of Police (SP, Shahjahanpur, Saurabh Dixit said police personnel from Tilhar police station were conducting vehicle checks on the Nigohi road on Thursday night when they spotted three persons riding a motorcycle near Bakhtiyarpur Gotia.

Despite being signalled to stop, the riders tried to flee, prompting a chase. Due to the high speed, they lost control over the vehicle and fell, he said.

After the fall, the accused allegedly opened fire at the police, prompting retaliatory fire in self-defence, Dixit said.

The two accused -- Wahid Khan (45), and Fatte (32), -- sustained gunshot wounds, while the third accused, Munna, was arrested after a chase, he said.

The SP said more than a dozen criminal cases, including theft, are registered against the three accused. The injured have been admitted to the Government Medical College, while Munna has been sent to jail.

Under Indian law, the charges for theft and possession of illegal firearms can vary depending on the specifics of the case, but typically involve sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. The next stage of the investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially filing a chargesheet in court.