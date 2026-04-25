HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Remarks Against Dalit Wedding Procession Leads To Clash

Remarks Against Dalit Wedding Procession Leads To Clash

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 25, 2026 16:14 IST

A clash in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, erupted after alleged casteist remarks were made during a Dalit wedding procession, leading to detentions and a police investigation.

Key Points

  • A clash erupted in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, after alleged remarks targeting a Dalit wedding procession.
  • The incident occurred in Lai Kheda village when a wedding procession from Bareilly arrived at a Dalit household.
  • Rajpal Yadav allegedly made a disparaging remark about Dalits taking out wedding processions, leading to an argument and scuffle.
  • Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
  • Rajpal Yadav and his son Sumit have been detained and are being questioned in connection with the incident.

Two persons have been detained after a clash broke out allegedly over remarks targeting a Dalit family's wedding procession in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Lai Kheda village under Tilhar police station area, where a wedding procession from Bareilly had arrived at a Dalit household on April 20.

 

According to SP Saurabh Dixit, when the procession was near the house of Rajpal Yadav, he allegedly made a remark saying "Now, Dalits will also take out wedding processions riding a buggy", leading to an argument. Yadav's side allegedly turned aggressive, escalating the conflict further.

Police Intervention and FIR Details

Police said a scuffle ensued between the two sides. Upon receiving information, police personnel reached the spot and ensured that the procession was conducted peacefully after the incident.

An FIR was registered on Friday against Rajpal Yadav, Sumit, Amit, Surendra, Avdhesh Yadav and five unidentified persons based on a complaint. Rajpal Yadav and his son Sumit have been taken into custody and are being questioned, Dixit said.

Legal Provisions and Ongoing Investigation

The case has been registered under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Dixit said preliminary findings suggest that Yadav, too, was hosting a function and processions from both sides had arrived around the same time. A dispute may have initially arisen due to a narrow passage and attempts to move the processions quickly.

Police have registered the case under relevant sections of the BNS and initiated further probe, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Hindu activists force cancellation of interfaith wedding reception in UP
Hindu activists force cancellation of interfaith wedding reception in UP
Finally, UP Dalit groom takes out 'baraat' through upper-caste area amid tight security
Finally, UP Dalit groom takes out 'baraat' through upper-caste area amid tight security
Dalit family attacked in UP for holding wedding ceremony in hall
Dalit family attacked in UP for holding wedding ceremony in hall
11 held, 27 booked in MP for stopping Dalit's marriage procession
11 held, 27 booked in MP for stopping Dalit's marriage procession
UP: 2 teens held after Instagram posts spark tension
UP: 2 teens held after Instagram posts spark tension

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Wonderful Indian Mango Varieties Going Extinct

webstory image 2

10 Raw Mango Recipes You Need To Cook Soon

webstory image 3

Adopt A Pet Day: 16 NGOs Helping Animals

VIDEOS

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look 1:10

Janhvi Kapoor Redefines Style with This Bold Look

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting Animals from Extreme Heat 0:24

Watch: How Nahargarh Biological Park Is Protecting...

Watch: Sushmita Sen Steal the Show with Her Playful Vibe1:22

Watch: Sushmita Sen Steal the Show with Her Playful Vibe

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO