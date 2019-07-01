News
Rediff.com  » News » Rain woes add to Mumbaikars' Monday blues

Rain woes add to Mumbaikars' Monday blues

Last updated on: July 01, 2019 09:07 IST

Mumbaikars are witnessing another day of heavy rain showers in the city.

With heavy rains for the third consecutive day on Sunday, Mumbai surpassed its required June rainfall by recording 515.1 mm of rain -- 10.1 mm above the normal.

Kids on their way to school on Monday morning. Authorities have said that nearly 64.9 per cent (327.7mm) of rain required in the month of June was received in the last three days. Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com
 

Cars make their way through the heavy showers at Mumbai's Mahim area. Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

WATCH: Children wade through knee-deep water in Dadar

 

Water starts to collect on railway tracks, which could lead to the closure of the railway system -- the lifeline of Mumbai's transport system. Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Trains were reported to be running a bit slow owing to the water collection on the tracks. Photograph: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

Vehicles ply on the Eastern Express Highway during heavy monsoon rainfall. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo

People cross a street amidst Monsoon showers in Mumbai. Photograph: Mitesh Bhuvad/PTI Photo
