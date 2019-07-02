12 killed in Mumbai wall collapse after downpour

July 02, 2019 08:53 IST

At least 12 people were killed and six others injured after a compound wall collapsed in Mumbai's suburban are of Malad on Tuesday due to heavy rains, National Disaster Response Force officials said.

The incident happened around 2 am when the compound wall in Pimpripada of Malad east area collapsed and people living in shanties adjacent to wall got trapped under the debris.

NDRF officials said the12 deceased were the people living in the slums.

"Our team of National Disaster Response Force along with sniffer dog reached the site of the incident immediately after receiving the information. Besides, a team of fire brigade and local police also reached the spot and took the control of the situation," a senior NDRF official said.

He said the police is investigating the case.

"Rescue operations is underway and more details are awaited. The injured are in nearby civic hospital in Jogeshwari and Shatabdi Hospital in Kandivali," he said.

Meanwhile, authorities have declared Tuesday as a public holiday in Mumbai as the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast heavy rains.

"In the wake of the extreme heavy rainfall forecast by the IMD, the Government of Maharashtra has declared a public holiday on July 2 as a precautionary measure for Mumbai city and its citizens," a civic official said.

The Central Railway has also decided to run local trains in limited corridors due to water logging on the railway tracks.

He said the Central Railway with help of RPF jawans rescued thousands of passengers stranded in the midnight local trains and served them tea, biscuits and other edible items at stations.

A senior official of the Western Railway said that its suburban services are running between Churchgate and Virar even if the frequency may be less.

"Frequency may be less between Vasai Road & Virar due to receipt of out station trains," he said.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the families of those who were crushed to death after a wall collapsed in Malad area of the city.

"Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad Wall Collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased," he tweeted. 13 people died after the compound wall of a building collapsed on hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village in the wee hours of Tuesday due to heavy downpour.

"In an extremely unfortunate incident, 13 people died in the retaining wall collapse of few hutments built on a hill slope in Kurar Village. Fire Brigade & NDRF had rushed to the spot," BMC tweeted.

Photographs: Prashant Waydande/Reuters

