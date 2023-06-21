From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day at 100 spots

Indian Army personnel on Wednesday conducted yoga sessions at more than 100 locations along the country's land and maritime borders, forming a 'Bharatmala' on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

The troops and their families, including children, as well as defence civilians participated in the events, the Army said in a statement, adding the locals were also included in yoga activities.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was the chief guest at the mass yoga event organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, it said.

Continuing with the enhanced India-Africa partnership, an outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army troops deployed in United Nations Mission areas and in Training Teams as part of the UN contingents, the Army statement said.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel perform yoga in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at Siachen Glacier. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army perform yoga at one of the highest space observatories in the world, in Hanle, Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG), Rajouri. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Amphibious Warriors of the Indian Army perform underwater yoga at Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Army personnel of the 7th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform yoga. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited perform yoga, about 100 km offshore in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others perform yoga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: People perform yoga at India Gate lawns in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Students perform yoga at the Atal Bridge, Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga on the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar, New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train in Mumbai, here, below and below. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: People perform yoga in front of Hotel Taj Mahal, Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Photograph: PTI Photo IMAGE: People perform yoga at a programme organised, in Surat. The event has set a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place'.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com