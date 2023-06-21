News
Rediff.com  » News » From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day at 100 spots

By REDIFF NEWS
June 21, 2023 17:55 IST
Indian Army personnel on Wednesday conducted yoga sessions at more than 100 locations along the country's land and maritime borders, forming a 'Bharatmala' on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga.

The troops and their families, including children, as well as defence civilians participated in the events, the Army said in a statement, adding the locals were also included in yoga activities.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande was the chief guest at the mass yoga event organised at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, it said.

 

Continuing with the enhanced India-Africa partnership, an outreach was also organised in African nations through Indian Army troops deployed in United Nations Mission areas and in Training Teams as part of the UN contingents, the Army statement said.

IMAGE: Indian Army personnel perform yoga in New Delhi. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at Indira Point in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at Siachen Glacier. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Fire and Fury Corps of Indian Army perform yoga at one of the highest space observatories in the world, in Hanle, Ladakh. Photograph: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel perform yoga at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG), Rajouri. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Amphibious Warriors of the Indian Army perform underwater yoga at Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Army personnel of the 7th Battalion of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) perform yoga. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Employees of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited perform yoga, about 100 km offshore in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Saraswati and others perform yoga at Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: People perform yoga at India Gate lawns in New Delhi. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Students perform yoga at the Atal Bridge, Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Participants perform yoga on the Yamuna at Sonia Vihar, New Delhi. Photograph: Amit Sharma/ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: Commuters take part in a yoga session inside a local train in Mumbai, here, below and below. Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Kunal Patil/PTI Photo

 

Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People perform yoga in front of Hotel Taj Mahal, Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

 

IMAGE: People perform yoga at a programme organised, in Surat. The event has set a new Guinness World Record for the 'largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place'. Photograph: PTI Photo
 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
