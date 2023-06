On the occasion of International Yoga Day, June 21, 2023, Mumbaikars brought out their yoga mats and turned the maximum city into a yoga bay.

Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani captures Mumbai's Yoga Mood.

IMAGE: Their nauvari saris tucked in place, these cool ladies march to their yoga beat.

IMAGE: Yoga by the Gateway of India.

IMAGE: A group does the triyaka tadasana or the swaying palm tree pose on Mumbai's Marine Drive promenade.

IMAGE: Say cheers to these eka pada pranamasana warriors in red.

IMAGE: Need a better excuse to breathe in some fresh air by the sea? A yoga enthusiast attempts the dhyan mudra.

IMAGE: People of all ages showed up to start their morning with a super energising yoga session.

IMAGE: Get inspired by these Mumbaikars and stretch your body into a yoga pose as you celebrate International Yoga Day.