News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » Can You Bend It Like Trushna Joshi?

Can You Bend It Like Trushna Joshi?

By HITESH HARISINGHANI
June 21, 2023 17:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

On International Yoga Day, strength and conditioning coach and yoga practitioner Trushna Joshi, 33, used the beautiful landscape of Mumbai's Marine Drive to parade her perfect yoga moves.

Catch a glimpse of the agile yogini's body-bending action as she poses for Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani.

IMAGE: Trushna is very flexible, as demonstrated in this pic. Trust us, it's not as easy as it looks.

 

IMAGE: With that lovely smile, she brings an Insta-worthy variation to her vrikshasana or tree pose.

 

 

IMAGE: She gets her flexibility from yoga which she has been practicing for five years now.

 

IMAGE: Can you twist it like this health enthusiast who never fails to smile even while attempting tough poses?

 

IMAGE: Trushna got people to take a break from hectic schedules and spend a few moments in meditation.

 

IMAGE: It's said the best way to do yoga is with a buddy, and Trushna chose to get her group Fit N' Fine to join her at Mumbai's Marine Drive.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HITESH HARISINGHANI / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat
5 Asanas For Kids
5 Asanas For Kids
10 Tips To Improve Lung Capacity
10 Tips To Improve Lung Capacity
Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?
Where In The World Is Shubman Gill?
World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day
World rolls out mats to celebrate Yoga Day
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
PIX: From Siachen to Andaman, Army marks Yoga Day
Wasn't even informed: Adhir on Gandhi Peace Price
Wasn't even informed: Adhir on Gandhi Peace Price

More like this

Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day

Mumbaikars Celebrate Yoga Day

Is That Amish Doing Yoga?

Is That Amish Doing Yoga?

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances