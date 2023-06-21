Can You Bend It Like Trushna Joshi?

On International Yoga Day, strength and conditioning coach and yoga practitioner Trushna Joshi, 33, used the beautiful landscape of Mumbai's Marine Drive to parade her perfect yoga moves.

Catch a glimpse of the agile yogini's body-bending action as she poses for Rediff.com's Hitesh Harisinghani.

IMAGE: Trushna is very flexible, as demonstrated in this pic. Trust us, it's not as easy as it looks.

IMAGE: With that lovely smile, she brings an Insta-worthy variation to her vrikshasana or tree pose.

IMAGE: She gets her flexibility from yoga which she has been practicing for five years now.

IMAGE: Can you twist it like this health enthusiast who never fails to smile even while attempting tough poses?

IMAGE: Trushna got people to take a break from hectic schedules and spend a few moments in meditation.

IMAGE: It's said the best way to do yoga is with a buddy, and Trushna chose to get her group Fit N' Fine to join her at Mumbai's Marine Drive.