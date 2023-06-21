Yoga Day: How To Reduce Belly Fat

Photograph: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Namita Piparaiya does Dhanurasana or the Bow Pose.

On International Yoga Day, we have a special treat for you, Dear Readers.

rediffYogaGurus Namita Piparaiya, Sabrina Merchant, Roopashree Sharma and Radhika Iyer are here to answer your yoga related questions.

Ask Namita your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Radhika your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Sabrina your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Roopashree your yoga related questions HERE.

As a part of our International Yoga Day initiative, rediffGURU Namita Piparaiya, wellness coach and founder, Yoganama has answered a few interesting questions asked by you on video.

Do check them out!

Text: Divya Nair/Rediff.com

All videos produced by Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com





TRS: Hi Namita. Can you recommend simple exercises that a beginner in yoga should start off with?

Here's your answer, TRS.

In the video below, Namita demonstrates how you can begin your yoga journey.

Deepak: I have anxiety problem. Is there any solution in yoga and meditation? I always feel afraid of everything in my profession. Whenever I have an anxiety issue feeling of vomiting comes but I do not vomit. Please suggest whether to consult any doctor or it can be cured naturally.

Dear Deepak, do watch the video.

Namita has some suggestions about how breathing exercises can help you cope with stress and anxiety in a healthy way.

Sumukh: Hello madam what are the exercises that help diabetics in reducing blood sugar levels to a large extent?

Hello Sumukh, Namita has a holistic answer to how yoga can help diabetics reduce their blood sugar.

Do watch the video.

Gouri: I am 21 years old. I can't sleep properly and I want to reduce weight. I have many sleeping issues. I wake up in a pin drop.

Dear Gouri, in the video below, Namita suggests a few simple changes that you can make in your daily routine as well as a few asanas that can help you sleep better.

Anonymous: Namitaji, I am not able to lose belly fat. Can you please suggest a few asanas?

Hi. In the video below, Namita explains how performing Hathayoga or Vinyasana over a period of 45 minutes every day can help reduce body fat.

Anonymous: I am a middle aged working professional. Post COVID, I am suffering from low energy, stress and fatigue. How can yoga help me feel healthy and better?

Hello. Namita suggests certain dietary changes as well as certain asanas that can help.

Most importantly, she adds, it is important to learn diaphragmatic breathing. And she demonstrates how to do it correctly.

Ask Namita your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Radhika your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Sabrina your yoga questions HERE.

Ask Roopashree your yoga related questions HERE.

Disclaimer: All content and media herein is written and published online for informational purposes only. It is not a substitute for professional medical advice. It should not be relied on as your only source for advice.

Please always seek the guidance of your doctor or a qualified health professional with any questions you may have regarding your health or a medical condition. Do not ever disregard the advice of a medical professional, or delay in seeking it because of something you have read herein.

If you believe you may have a medical or mental health emergency, please call your doctor, go to the nearest hospital, or call emergency services or emergency helplines immediately. If you choose to rely on any information provided herein, you do so solely at your own risk.

Opinions expressed herein cannot necessarily provide advice to fit the exact specifics of the issues of the person requesting advice.