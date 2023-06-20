Your Yoga-Related Questions Answered!

Ahead of World Yoga Day, rediffGURUS Radhika Iyer, Namita Piparaiya, Roopashree Sharma and Sabrina Merchant answer your yoga-related queries.

IMAGE: The gorgeous Malaika Arora is a firm believer in yoga. Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Vipin: Yoga in weight loss? If yes, then which yoga aasan?

rediffGURU Radhika Iyer: Namaste! I always say this, please don’t focus on weight loss until you are seriously overweight.

Focus instead on building flexibility, strength and stamina.

Practicing Sun salutations or Surya Namaskars will help tremendously if you are planning to only focus on weight loss.

Also practicing the flow of Vinyasa under a qualified teacher will help tremendously.

Prafulla: For gastric patient which yoga is applicable?

rediffGURU Namita Piparaiya: Hi Prafulla.

Yoga can certainly be a great addition and complement to your overall treatment plan for gastritis.

Since you have not specified which type of gastric issue, I am assuming you're referring to GERD or acid reflux, which seems to be the most common.

One of the most effective techniques for managing reflux is Diaphragmatic breathing or Deep Belly Breathing. Regular practice for at least 10 mins every day for 2-4 weeks can help strengthen the diaphragm which in turn helps in reducing acid reflux. You can practice this while sitting on a chair or in Vajrasana, which is also a posture you can practise after eating food.

But breathing practice should only be done on an empty stomach.

Additionally, people with an anterior pelvic tilt tend to have more reflux issues. So working on your posture with Lunges (Ashwa Sanchalasana), Bridge Pose (Setubandhasana), Plank (Phalakasana) or Superman Pose (Shalabhasana) can also help.

Wish you a speedy recovery.

Dhruv: I am aged 60. Can I do yoga for 30 minutes a day? Which are beneficial poses?

rediffGURU Roopashree Sharma: Yes, but gradually.

You should select the routine according to your body, possible ailments, etc.

If you are just starting, then it's a must to join a good class or get a certified teacher.

For beginners, I will recommend starting with daily walks and pranayams and then initiating simple asanas like Tadasana, Vajrasana, Trikonasana and Paschimottanasana (sitting and standing).

Mukesh: Can an ADHD child calm down through yoga ?

rediffGURU Sabrina Merchant: Definitely yes!

Yoga has a huge positive impact on the nervous system. Its helps control the mind. It also helps release all the pent-up energy.

ADHD kids need somthing to calm down their mind and body, which can be done through yoga.