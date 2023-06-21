Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

On International Yoga Day, stars show us just how good they are on the mat.
Sonal Chauhan: 'Happy International Yoga day.'
Pranitha Subhash feels, 'Definitely a huge change in my abilities over the past one year. It almost felt like I had to start off from scratch .. but in the end I know it's all worth it Happy Yoga Day.'
Nimrat Kaur chooses the great outdoors: 'Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune. Happy International Yoga Day!! Happy World Music Day!!'
Yoga across generations: Neetu Kapoor does yoga with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni.
Shilpa Shetty gives gyaan: 'A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within... Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day. Atmanamaste!'
Malaika Arora shares her point of view through a video.
'Stay calm through the storm & breathe Happy international Yoga day,' says Esha Deol, adding. 'This picture was taken during a shoot to promote the practice of yoga.'
Daisy Shah: 'Yes I am a lost soul, yet not misguided... वही शून्य है वही इकाई '
Karan Tacker's 'stretch this yoga day.'