Rediff.com  » Movies » Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

Bollywood Shows Us How To Do Yoga Right

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 21, 2023 12:55 IST
On International Yoga Day, stars show us just how good they are on the mat.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

Sonal Chauhan: 'Happy International Yoga day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pranitha Subhash/Instagram

Pranitha Subhash feels, 'Definitely a huge change in my abilities over the past one year. It almost felt like I had to start off from scratch .. but in the end I know it's all worth it Happy Yoga Day.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nimrat Kaur/Instagram

Nimrat Kaur chooses the great outdoors: 'Yoga is the music which makes the mind, body and soul dance to one tune. Happy International Yoga Day!! Happy World Music Day!!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Riddhima Kapoor Sahni/Instagram

Yoga across generations: Neetu Kapoor does yoga with daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and granddaughter Samara Sahni.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shilpa Shetty/Instagram

Shilpa Shetty gives gyaan: 'A spark of a smile can spread the fire of happiness around us. But to be able to do so, one needs to be happy within... Make Yoga a part of your lives too, for a healthy mind, body, and soul. As they say, a healthy person is a happy person. Wishing everyone a Happy & Healthy Yoga Day. Atmanamaste!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malaika Arora/Instagram

Malaika Arora shares her point of view through a video.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Esha Deol/Instagram

'Stay calm through the storm & breathe Happy international Yoga day,' says Esha Deol, adding. 'This picture was taken during a shoot to promote the practice of yoga.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah: 'Yes I am a lost soul, yet not misguided... वही शून्य है वही इकाई '

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Tacker/Instagram

Karan Tacker's 'stretch this yoga day.'

REDIFF MOVIES
