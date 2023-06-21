News
Rediff.com  » News » Yoga Day event in Surat sets Guinness World Record: Minister

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 21, 2023 11:15 IST
Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Wednesday said the Yoga Day event in Surat has set a 'new Guinness World Record' for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place.

IMAGE: Gurukul students performing yoga at Swaminarayan Gurukul on the eve of International Day of Yoga, in Surat on Tuesday. Photograph: ANI Photo

More than one lakh people took part in the event and broke the previous record, Sanghavi said.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel joined the state-level 'International Day of Yoga' celebration in Dumas area of Surat.

 

In all, 1.25 crore people took part in the Yoga Day celebration at 72,000 venues in the state, Patel said in his address before the commencement of the Yoga Day session.

"The Yoga Day event in Surat has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people for a yoga session at one place," Sanghavi said on the occasion.

Patel said Prime Minister Narendra Modi popularised yoga across the world.

"We witnessed how yoga and pranayam helped people during the coronavirus pandemic," he said.

"In Gujarat, nearly 1.25 crore people have joined the Yoga Day session today from 72,000 locations. In Surat, a world record has been created with the participation of more than one lakh people," said Patel.

On the occasion, the CM announced that the state government will open 21 'Yog Studios' in near future to popularise yoga.

"The state Yog Board has so far trained 5,000 instructors. In the coming days, the state government is planning to start 21 Yoga Studios in the state," he said.

While the state-level event to mark the International Yoga Day was held in Surat in the presence of CM Patel, other ministers, MLAs, members of Parliament and officials took part in programmes in different districts.

As the country is celebrating 75 years of independence, the state government has selected 75 'iconic places' in the state to celebrate the Yoga Day.

These places include the Sabarmati Riverfront (Ahmedabad), Statue of Unity (Kevadia), White Rann of Kutch and Modhera Sun Temple, said an official release.

The Yoga Day events were also held in various villages, towns, cities, colleges, schools, health centres, police headquarters, jails, police stations and at public places such as gardens, it added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
