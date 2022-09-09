News
Rediff.com  » News » PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

PHOTOS: Devotees bid farewell to Lord Ganesha

By THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
September 09, 2022 19:26 IST
The ten-day-long Ganpati festival culminated on Friday as thousands of devotees immersed idols of the elephant-headed deity at various designated spots across the country without COVID-19 related restrictions after a gap of two years.

The festival dedicated to the elephant-headed god had begun on August 31.

The pandemic-induced restrictions had curtailed the celebrations in the last two years.

 The festival culminates on the day of Anant Chaturdashi, when the idols of Lord Ganesh are taken to nearby water bodies and immersed. Processions are taken out to bid adieu to the deity amid the chants of Ganpati Bappa Morya, Pudhachya Varshi Lavkar Ya (Hail Lord Ganesh, come back soon next year).

Here are some pictures from across India.

 

Devotees take Mumbai's popular Lalbaughcha Raja for immersion in the Arabian Sea. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees shower confetti on Mumbaicha Raja during a procession. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Devotees play drums during an immersion procession of Lord Ganesha in Mumbai. Photograph: PTI Photo

People carry Chinchpokalicha Chintamni for immersion on the final day of the 10 day long festival of Ganesh Chaturthi. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

Devotees take part in the procession for the immersion of a 50-feet-tall idol of Lord Ganesha in Hyderabad. Photograph: PTI Photo

Devotees carry an idol of Lord Ganesha for immersion near the historic Taj Mahal in Agra. Photograph: PTI Photo

Another view of Lalbaugcha Raja. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

A man lifts a wire to make way for an idol of Hindu god Ganesh in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Devotees carry idols of Lord Ganesh for immersion in Tawi river, in Jammu. Photograph: PTI Photo
THE REDIFF NEWS BUREAU
 
Print this article
