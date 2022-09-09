'I have never missed bringing Ganapathi home'

We asked you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures!

Gomathi M from Bandra, northwest Mumbai, says, 'I am an employee of ONGC and my family consists of my husband and my son.

'I'm an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesh and have never missed bringing Ganapathi home.

'We belong to Chennai and the practice of bringing Ganapathi home dates back to childhood which was a celebration everytime with lot of home made sweets and bhajans.'

'I also sang at the ONGC colony Ganapathi pandal.' Please click on/hover over the image.

Jayaprakash Madagunki has sent photos of his Ganesha.

'Our environmental friendly Ganesha made by myself of natural clay,' says Jayaprakash.

'I have been celebrating the Ganesh festival by making my own Lord Ganesha since 1989 when I was in seventh grade.' Please click on/hover over the image.

Jayant Kantute from Amravati and his Lord Ganesha.

Ravi from Hyderabad offers flowers to his Ganesha.

Bhupendra Kumar from Pune says, 'Ganesha has a special place in my heart. Ganesha gives us a pleasant environment during these ten days.

'It makes small business run and makes the areas very festive.

'Ganesha blesses us all with good luck and prosperity.

'It's a very precious festival in Maharashtra. I have seen people leave jobs if leave is not granted.

'During the Ganesha festival, my home is filled with happiness and festive mode.

'Every year we wait for the Ganesha festival.

'Ganapati Bappa Morya.'

Do click to see YOUR GANPATI PIX!

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com