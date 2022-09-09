News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Getahead » 'I have never missed bringing Ganapathi home'

'I have never missed bringing Ganapathi home'

By GOMATHI M, JAYAPRAKASH MADAGUNKI, JAYANT KANTUTE, RAVI, BHUPENDRA KUMAR
September 09, 2022 08:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

We asked you, Dear Readers, to send us your Ganpati pictures!

 

Gomathi M from Bandra, northwest Mumbai, says, 'I am an employee of ONGC and my family consists of my husband and my son.

'I'm an ardent devotee of Lord Ganesh and have never missed bringing Ganapathi home.

'We belong to Chennai and the practice of bringing Ganapathi home dates back to childhood which was a celebration everytime with lot of home made sweets and bhajans.'

'I also sang at the ONGC colony Ganapathi pandal.' Please click on/hover over the image.

 

Jayaprakash Madagunki has sent photos of his Ganesha.

'Our environmental friendly Ganesha made by myself of natural clay,' says Jayaprakash.

'I have been celebrating the Ganesh festival by making my own Lord Ganesha since 1989 when I was in seventh grade.' Please click on/hover over the image.

 

Jayant Kantute from Amravati and his Lord Ganesha.

 

Ravi from Hyderabad offers flowers to his Ganesha.

 

Bhupendra Kumar from Pune says, 'Ganesha has a special place in my heart. Ganesha gives us a pleasant environment during these ten days.

'It makes small business run and makes the areas very festive.

'Ganesha blesses us all with good luck and prosperity.

'It's a very precious festival in Maharashtra. I have seen people leave jobs if leave is not granted.

'During the Ganesha festival, my home is filled with happiness and festive mode.

'Every year we wait for the Ganesha festival.

'Ganapati Bappa Morya.'

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
GOMATHI M, JAYAPRAKASH MADAGUNKI, JAYANT KANTUTE, RAVI, BHUPENDRA KUMAR
COMMENT
Print this article
Your Pix: Celebrating Bappa!
Your Pix: Celebrating Bappa!
'Hey Bappa, bless all of us!'
'Hey Bappa, bless all of us!'
Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!
Singapore to Oman: Lord Ganesha!
Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN
Why Akshay Is The PERFECT FAMILY MAN
'If I file revised return, will I get IT enquiry?'
'If I file revised return, will I get IT enquiry?'
Alia GLOWS In Lilac!
Alia GLOWS In Lilac!
PICS: Neeraj Chopra Is A Diamond League Champion
PICS: Neeraj Chopra Is A Diamond League Champion

More like this

Lord Ganesha: Dil Ka Raja

Lord Ganesha: Dil Ka Raja

Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa

Modaks to Tiranga, Beautiful Bappa

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances