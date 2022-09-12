Paul McCartney Stands Up For Joymala

'Jeymalyatha has suffered more than enough and that she deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth away from her abusive trainers, rehabilitating, and with others of her kind.'

*IMAGE: A mahout ties a chain around the legs of his elephant after bathing it. Photograph: Sivaram V/Reuters

International music legend Sir Paul McCartney, who was part of the globally renowned band The Beatles, has sent an urgent letter to Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, requesting that he take immediate action to send abused elephant Jeymalyatha (also known as Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre.

The letter stands in support of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals India's plea and comes after two separate videos of the elephant screaming in pain while being beaten ruthlessly by different mahouts went viral.

In the letter, Paul McCartney, a vegetarian, wrote, 'I have considered India a spiritual place ever since I travelled there in the 1960s. I was impressed by India's cultural love for animals.'

'I know India reveres elephants, its national heritage animal; but cruelty to animals happens everywhere, even in India, McCartney wrote to Yadav, 'What reflects on a country's values is how that cruelty is addressed.'

'That's why I am confident that action will be taken to send sorely abused elephant Jeymalyatha (Joymala) to a suitable rescue centre where she can receive the specialised care she needs for her psychological wounds, and can live unchained and in the company of others of her kind...' the legendary Beatle added.

'I trust you agree that Jeymalyatha has suffered more than enough and that she deserves to spend the rest of her time on this Earth away from her abusive trainers, rehabilitating, and with others of her kind.'

IMAGE: Jeymalyatha is kept chained alone in a shed for up to 16 hours a day. photograph: Video grab courtesy PETA India/Twitter

*IMAGE: A herd of elephants cross a road. Photograph: Anuwar Hazarika/Reuters

In nature, female elephants live in a family herd.

IMAGE: The mahout used pliers to twist Jeymalyatha's skin. photograph: Video grab courtesy PETA India/Twitter

PETA India recently submitted a veterinary inspection report on Jeymalyatha's condition conducted on July 27, 2022 to forest department officials in Tamil Nadu and Assam.

The report points out that Jeymalyatha's current mahout used pliers on her skin, even in front of inspectors.

The mahout forbade the inspectors from taking photographs and video footage, but they still managed to document her condition.

IMAGE: According to reports Jeymalyatha was tied to a tree and beaten ruthlessly by a mahout and a kavadi. photograph: Video grab courtesy PETA India/Twitter

The inspection was conducted after two separate viral videos emerged, one in June 2022 and the other in February 2021, of Jeymalyatha being beaten so badly by different mahouts that she can be heard screaming.

The beatings shockingly occurred at the Krishnan Kovil temple near Srivilliputhur Nachiyar Thirukovil, and ironically at a rejuvenation camp.

*IMAGE: An elephant sprays dust on its body. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

On Sunday, a bevy of stars from films, music, sports and fashion, including Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon and Arjun Rampal took to social media to join PETA India's call to the Tamil Nadu and Assam governments to send Jeymalyatha to a rescue centre for immediate specialised care, where she can begin to recover from the psychological trauma of sustained abuse.

IMAGE: Jeymalyatha was forced to stand in her faeces and urine. photograph: Video grab courtesy PETA India/Twitter

Celebrities like Genelia Deshmukh, Sunny Leone, Papon, Kunal Kapur, Pooja Bhatt, Jeeveshu Ahluwalia, Atul Kasbekar, Adah Sharma, and Kavita Kaushik have supported the #FreeElephantJeymalyatha campaign on Twitter.

*Kindly note these images have been posted only for representational purposes.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com