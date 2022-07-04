The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

IMAGE: A bulldozer rescues elephant from a well! Photograph: ANI

Man-made forests.

Cops who stop noise pollution.

An apartment for birds.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

IRS officer creates man-made forest

Location: Gurdaspur

Indian Revenue Service officer Rohit Mehra is improving India's ecological health, one forest at a time.

So far, he has successfully created 75 human-made forests across the country; the latest one is at Dhianpur village in Punjab's Gurdaspur district.

The smallest forest Mehra has created occupies 2,000 square feet and the largest one spans 66,000 square feet.

Hurrah for the 'Green Man of India'!

Like to rev your bike?

Location: Visakhapatnam

Are you the kind that likes to rev your bike to high noise levels?

Or the kind that modifies its silencer so that it vrooms noisily?

Then Visakhapatnam is not the city for you.

Here's why.

And to Visakhapatnam 's police -- take a bow.

Will cops across India follow in their footsteps?

And, while on the topic, how about taking a look at those modified car horns too?

Elephant Rescue!

Location: Ramgarh

When a wild animal strays into human territory, it's the former that's almost always the loser.

But, sometimes, man intervenes.

Like it happened when an elephant fell into a well in Hulu village in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.

At a time when bulldozers are associated with some governments playing 'executioner and judge', it is heartening to see a JCB being involved in a rescue operation that deserves many rounds of applause.

MP's youngest sarpanch

Location: Ujjain

When she stood for the panchayat election, 21-year-old Lakshika Dagar didn't know she would make history.

There were eight women candidates in the fray for the post of Chintaman Jawasia gram panchayat head.

Lakshika, who hails from Ujjain and holds a post-graduate diploma in mass communication, won by 487 votes.

Here's what she wants to achieve as Madhya Pradesh's youngest sarpanch.

Only birds allowed!

Location: Jaipur

It's a six storey apartment.

And only birds are allowed to live here.

Jaipur's Pinjara Pol Goshala, which is around 65 feet tall, can house around 2,000 birds.

Arrangements have been made to provide them with food and water.

Goshala member R Vijayvargiya explains why they came up with this innovative idea.

Chariots made from matchsticks

Location: Puri

He's 19 and has a way with matchsticks. But not in the way you may think.

Saswat Ranjan Sahoo has created three miniature chariots of the Holy Trinity -- Gods Jagannath and Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra -- ahead of the city's famed rath yatra.

Puri-based Saswat took just 18 days and 4,830 matchsticks to created them.

The chariots have been decorated with parrots, horses and other sculptures that are integral to the Trinity's chariots.

Why this girl is special

Location: Siwan

She has just one leg. But it does not stop her from going to school

In order to do, Priyanshu, who lives in Siwan, Bihar, walks 2 km every day.

Her dream is to become a doctor.

And she hopes the government will help her achieve her goal.

