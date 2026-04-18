Bangkok Passenger Arrested With Hydroponic Ganja At Bengaluru Airport

Customs officials at Bengaluru Airport seized a significant quantity of hydroponic ganja from passengers arriving from Bangkok, leading to multiple arrests under the NDPS Act.

Key Points Customs officials seized 5.78 kg of hydroponic ganja worth ₹2.02 crore from a Bangkok passenger at Bengaluru Airport.

The contraband was concealed in the passenger's baggage and discovered during routine checks.

In a separate incident, 11.72 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹4.10 crore, was seized from four female passengers arriving from Bangkok.

All five individuals have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Customs officials seized 5.78 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹2.02 crore, from a Bangkok passenger at Kempegowda International Airport on Saturday, leading to his arrest.

Ganja Concealed In Passenger Baggage

The contraband was concealed in the passenger's baggage and was detected during checks at Terminal 2 on April 17, Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X' on Saturday.

Multiple Arrests Under NDPS Act

In a separate case, customs officials intercepted four female passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 11.72 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at ₹4.10 crore, concealed in their checked-in baggage.

All five accused have been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, they added.

Under the NDPS Act, the accused face potential jail time and fines depending on the quantity of drugs seized. The investigation will likely involve tracing the origin and destination of the seized narcotics, as well as identifying any other individuals involved in the smuggling operation.