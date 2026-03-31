Customs Officials Arrest Six in Bengaluru Airport Drug Bust

Bengaluru Airport Customs officials seized nearly 30 kg of hydroponic ganja from passengers arriving from Bangkok, resulting in the arrest of six individuals involved in drug trafficking.

Key Points Bengaluru Customs officials seized 17.45 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 6.10 crore, from five passengers arriving from Bangkok.

In a separate incident, Customs intercepted another passenger arriving from Bangkok with 11.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.02 crore.

The hydroponic ganja was concealed in the checked-in baggage of the passengers.

Six individuals have been arrested under the NDPS Act in connection with the drug seizures at Bengaluru Airport.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended distribution network of the seized narcotics.

Customs officials at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru seized large quantities of hydroponic ganja from passengers arriving from Bangkok, and arrested six people.

According to officials, the seizures were made on March 29 and 30, with contraband concealed in a checked-in baggage of passengers who had arrived from Thailand.

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted 5 passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized 17.45 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 6.10 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Customs said in a statement on Tuesday.

In a separate operation a day earlier, one more passenger was intercepted with a significant quantity of the banned substance.

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 11.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 4.02 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," the statement added.

All the accused in both cases have been arrested under the NDPS Act, Customs said.

Officials said further investigation is underway to ascertain the source and intended distribution network of the seized narcotics.