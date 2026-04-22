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Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Hydroponic Ganja Worth Crores

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 22, 2026 20:33 IST

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A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport after customs officials discovered hydroponic ganja worth Rs 3.89 crore in their checked baggage.

Key Points

  • A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport.
  • Authorities seized 11.11 kg of hydroponic ganja.
  • The seized hydroponic ganja is valued at Rs 3.89 crore.
  • The passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • An investigation is currently underway.

A passenger was held with hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 3.89 crore upon his arrival from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru, officials said on Wednesday.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, they said.

 

Details Of The Drug Seizure

"Bengaluru Customs intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 11.11 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 3.89 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on X.

The identity of the person has not yet been disclosed.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act is the primary legislation in India that deals with illicit drugs. It prohibits the production, sale, purchase, possession, and use of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances. Cases under the NDPS Act are investigated by various law enforcement agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau and state police forces.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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