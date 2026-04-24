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Passenger Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Lakhs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 24, 2026 19:12 IST

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A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for possessing hydroponic ganja, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport.
  • Authorities seized 2.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 87.5 lakh.
  • The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • The identity of the arrested passenger has not been disclosed.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here was arrested for possession of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 87.5 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Ganja Seized At Bengaluru Airport

The incident occurred on April 23 at Terminal 2 of the airport, they said.

 

"A passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 2.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 87.5 lakh, was seized from his checked-in baggage. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The identity of the person has not yet been disclosed, and further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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