Passenger Arrested At Bengaluru Airport With Ganja Worth Lakhs

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport for possessing hydroponic ganja, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru Airport.

Authorities seized 2.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 87.5 lakh.

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The identity of the arrested passenger has not been disclosed.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok at Kempegowda International Airport here was arrested for possession of hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 87.5 lakh, officials said on Friday.

Ganja Seized At Bengaluru Airport

The incident occurred on April 23 at Terminal 2 of the airport, they said.

"A passenger arriving from Bangkok was intercepted, and 2.5 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 87.5 lakh, was seized from his checked-in baggage. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on 'X'.

The identity of the person has not yet been disclosed, and further investigation is underway.