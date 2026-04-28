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Home  » News » Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Crore

Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Crore

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 28, 2026 14:27 IST

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A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for smuggling hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.28 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points

  • Passenger apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with hydroponic ganja.
  • The seized hydroponic ganja is valued at Rs 1.28 crore.
  • The passenger arrived from Bangkok and was carrying the drugs in checked-in baggage.
  • The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.
  • Investigations are ongoing following the arrest at Kempegowda International Airport.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday with hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.28 crore, officials said.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

The accused, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985, they added.

 

Details of the Seizure

"We intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.66 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.28 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on X.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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