Bengaluru Airport: Passenger Held With Ganja Worth Rs 1.28 Crore

A passenger arriving from Bangkok was arrested at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport for smuggling hydroponic ganja worth Rs 1.28 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points Passenger apprehended at Bengaluru Airport with hydroponic ganja.

The seized hydroponic ganja is valued at Rs 1.28 crore.

The passenger arrived from Bangkok and was carrying the drugs in checked-in baggage.

The arrest was made under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Investigations are ongoing following the arrest at Kempegowda International Airport.

A passenger who arrived from Bangkok was apprehended at Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday with hydroponic ganja valued at Rs 1.28 crore, officials said.

Arrest Under NDPS Act

The accused, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act, 1985, they added.

Details of the Seizure

"We intercepted a passenger arriving from Bangkok and seized 3.66 kg of hydroponic ganja, valued at Rs 1.28 crore, concealed in checked-in baggage," Bengaluru Customs said in a post on X.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway.