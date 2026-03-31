Rs 8.9 Crore Worth of Hydroponic Weed Seized at Hyderabad Airport

Two passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested at Hyderabad airport after authorities seized hydroponic weed worth Rs 8.9 crore, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat drug trafficking.

Key Points A significant quantity of hydroponic weed, 25.45 kg, was seized at Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.

The seized hydroponic weed is estimated to be worth Rs 8.9 crore.

Two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok were arrested in connection with the drug seizure under the NDPS Act.

The operation was conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Air Intelligence Unit Hyderabad Customs.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit, and Air Intelligence Unit Hyderabad Customs intercepted two Indian passengers arriving from Bangkok to RGI Airport here on March 29, a release from DRI said.

On systematic search of their baggage, packets containing greenish substance in lumpy form were recovered which tested positive for ganja (hydroponic weed).

Details of the Drug Seizure

The 25.45 kg of hydroponic weed valued at Rs 8.9 crore has been seized and the passengers have been arrested under the provisions of NDPS Act, 1985, the DRI said.

Further investigation is under progress, it added.