Panchayat Assistant Found Dead In Sultanpur Village

A 27-year-old panchayat assistant's death in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, is under investigation, raising questions about the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

Key Points A 27-year-old panchayat assistant was found dead in Vaideha village, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased, Rita Devi, was found hanging inside a panchayat building.

Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the cause of death.

Rita Devi had reportedly been living at her parents' home since January and was under stress.

A 27-year-old panchayat assistant was found hanging inside a panchayat building in Vaideha village on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, Rita Devi, had been under stress for some time, an officer said.

Police Investigation Into Panchayat Assistant's Death

Circle Officer R K Chaturvedi said, "The actual cause of death will be known only after the post-mortem report is received."

According to officials, Rita Devi had been living at her parents' home since January.

On Wednesday at around 1.30 pm, her brother Sheshram came to give her some documents, at which time she was alive.

When she did not return home till around 2.30 pm, her mother sent Sheshram to check on her.

He found the room open and discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan, the police said.

Panchayat assistants in Uttar Pradesh are typically responsible for assisting the village panchayat in various administrative and developmental activities. The role involves tasks such as maintaining records, assisting in the implementation of government schemes, and facilitating communication between the panchayat and the local community. Police investigations will seek to determine if the death was a suicide or if foul play was involved.