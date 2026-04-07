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Home  » News » Sultanpur Jail Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide

Sultanpur Jail Inmate Allegedly Commits Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

April 07, 2026 10:13 IST

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An inmate at Sultanpur district jail allegedly committed suicide, leading to an investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death while serving time for an attempted murder case.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Nakchhed Kori, a 48-year-old inmate, allegedly died by suicide in Sultanpur district jail.
  • Kori was lodged in jail since March 25 in connection with an attempt to murder case.
  • The inmate reportedly hanged himself in the jail toilet using a plastic rope.
  • Authorities have launched a detailed probe into the circumstances surrounding the death.

An inmate lodged in the district jail here allegedly died by suicide, officials said.

Jailer Omkar Pandey said the inmate, Nakchhed Kori (48), hanged himself to death using a plastic rope in the jail toilet at around 1.30 am.

 

Kori, a resident of Charathai village in Dhanpatganj area, was lodged in the jail since March 25 in connection with an attempt to murder case, Pandey said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, and a detailed probe is being conducted in the matter, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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