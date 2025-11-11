HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Owner of car in which blast took place in Delhi detained

Source: PTI
November 11, 2025 00:03 IST
November 11, 2025 00:03 IST

The Delhi police detained the owner of a car in which an explosion occurred near the Red Fort on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and gutting several vehicles, an official said.

IMAGE: The mangled remains of the car that blew up in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI

The police have detained the car's owner, identified as Mohammed Salman, in Haryana's Gurugram. Salman had sold his car to a person in Okhla, the official said, adding that the car was registered in his name and had a Haryana registration number plate. 

 

"The Delhi police along with Gurugram police detained Salman on Monday and is questioning him about the car. He had sold it to a person in Okhla named Devendra. Later, the vehicle was again sold to someone in Ambala and police are tracing the people," a senior police officer said.

Eight died and 20 people were injured in the blast that took place on a busy evening when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away.

"The blast occurred in a moving Hyundai i20 car in which three people were sitting. We have not found any pellet or puncture in the body of the injured, which is unusual in a bomb blast. We are investigating all angles," the officer said.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said the car, in which the blast took place, had some occupants.

A high alert has been sounded in Delhi, and security has been beefed up at city border points, with vehicle checking intensified.

Panic gripped the blast site as fire billowed from burning cars following the explosion.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
