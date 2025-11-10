HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
8 killed, several hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 10, 2025 20:04 IST

Eight people have been killed and several injured after a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, with the powerful explosion leaving multiple vehicles in flames and shattering window panes.

IMAGE: A view of the car explosion site near Red Fort Metro station in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: ANI on X

Several people are feared injured, officials said.

The police sounded a high alert in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot with police cordoning off the area, the Delhi Fire Services said.

 

The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

"The blast occurred in a car parked near Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared," said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service.

Visuals of the incident showed plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars.

Panic gripped the area as several vehicles were seen damaged at the spot following the loud explosion.

"I was at the gurdwara when I heard a strong sound. We couldn't make out what it was, it was that loud," said an eyewitness.

"A number of vehicles nearby were completely damaged," he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
