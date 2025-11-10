HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery

Source: PTI
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 20:40 IST

x

The Delhi police has ramped up security checks across the national capital in the wake of the recovery of around 360 kg of suspected ammonium nitrate and a cache of arms and ammunition in Haryana's Faridabad, an officer said on Monday.

Photograph: ANI screen grab

The arms were seized from a Kashmiri doctor's rented accommodation in the neighbouring city.

As it happened, a high-intensity blast ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort Monday evening, leaving multiple vehicles in flames and window panes in smithereens. At least 8 persons have been killed in the blast, officials said.

 

The police have enhanced surveillance at all border points connecting Delhi with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Security has been stepped up in sensitive zones such as railway stations, and metro premises.

An officer said all district units, including the Special Cell and Crime Branch, have been put on alert, and teams have been directed to conduct random checks of vehicles and lodges near the Delhi-Haryana border.

"Extra pickets have been deployed, especially at Singhu, Tikri, and Badarpur borders, while patrols have been intensified," the officer said.

The Haryana police, in coordination with their Jammu and Kashmir counterparts, arrested Dr Muzammil from Faridabad's Dhauj area, and recovered explosive materials, weapons, and timers from his rented house.

Dr Muzammil, a teacher at Al Falah University, was reportedly wanted in a case related to terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Srinagar.

The Delhi police said it was maintaining close coordination with intelligence agencies and neighbouring state police to monitor any potential spillover or linked activities in the National Capital Region.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

8 killed, many hurt in Delhi car blast, security beefed up
8 killed, many hurt in Delhi car blast, security beefed up
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Shocking! 17-yr-old girl shot by stalker in broad daylight
Shocking! 17-yr-old girl shot by stalker in broad daylight
J&K Forces Crack Down on Terror Network
J&K Forces Crack Down on Terror Network
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3
Gujarat ATS foils Ricin chemical terror attack, arrests 3

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina

webstory image 3

Recipe: Kadhi Samosa Chaat

VIDEOS

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of Elections claims Kapil Sibal targets BJP5:40

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of...

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023, reveals secret behind his success2:54

Ajit Kumar Mishra, son of a Farmer, tops MPPSC 2023,...

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi makes a sharp attack on the elections held amid Bihar polls4:54

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO