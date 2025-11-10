HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort'

Source: PTI
November 10, 2025 22:58 IST

Soon after a car explosion near the Red Fort killing at least eight people, Delhi Police commissioner Satish Golcha on Monday said the blast took place in a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort traffic signal.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives at the spot of the blast in a car near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station, in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Talking to reporters at the blast site, he confirmed multiple deaths and injuries, and said Union Home Minister Amit Shah was being regularly briefed about the incident.

"There was a blast around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving vehicle near Red Fort. There were passengers inside the vehicle," Golcha said, adding other vehicles were damaged in the incident.

 

Earlier, officials said that the explosion happened inside a parked car.

The police commissioner said all agencies, including the Delhi police, forensic team, NIA, NSG, are taking stock of the situation.

"Some deaths happened, few people got injured. The situation is being regularly monitored. The home minister is being regularly briefed," he said.

A high-intensity explosion occurred near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening, gutting several vehicles and killing at least eight people, officials said.

Twenty-four people were injured in the blast that took place at a time when the area was milling with people. The injured were taken to the LNJP hospital, a few kilometres away. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
8 killed, several hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'
Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Kashmiri doctor held in Faridabad with 360 kg explosives
