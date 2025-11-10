HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'

'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Senjo M R
November 10, 2025 21:19 IST

A massive explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of Red Fort Metro Station in the heart of the national capital on Monday evening, triggering a blaze that engulfed three to four nearby vehicles through the densely populated area.

IMAGE: Mangled remains of vehicles after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort, in Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Fire Department/ANI Video Grab

Eyewitnesses described a deafening blast that rattled windows and left locals in a state of panic, with seven fire tenders rushing to the scene to battle the flames.

 

Local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, said, "I saw the flames from my house and then came down to see what had happened. There was a loud explosion, my windows shook... I live nearby."

Another local said, "When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged."

One Shopkeeper also said, "I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die..."

A team from the Delhi police's Special Cell has also arrived to investigate the incident, as authorities scramble to determine the cause.

Meanwhile, Medical Superintendent, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, told ANI, "Fifteen people have been brought to Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of them died before reaching the hospital. Three are seriously injured. One is in stable condition." 

