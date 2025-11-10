HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

Delhi rocked by blast after 14 years

Source: PTI
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

November 10, 2025 22:39 IST

x

Delhi was jolted once again after 14 years, as a powerful explosion near the Red Fort metro station on Monday evening killed at least eight people and injured 24 others.

IMAGE: A team from the Forensic Science Laboratory visits the blast site to collect evidence, New Delhi, November 10, 2025. Photograph: Screen grab/ANI

The high-intensity blast gutted several vehicles and triggered panic in the busy area, which was teeming with commuters and visitors at the time. The injured were rushed to LNJP Hospital, located a few kilometres away.

For a city that has often been at the heart of the country's most terrible terror strikes, the sound of another explosion felt like an unwelcome echo from the past.

 

Delhi's historic markets, monuments and public spaces have, time and again, found themselves on the frontline of violence, each incident etching deep scars in its collective memory.

The summer of 1996 remains one of the darkest chapters, when a powerful bomb ripped through Lajpat Nagar market, one of the capital's busiest shopping hubs, killing 13 people and injuring dozens.

Just a year later, a chain of explosions rocked multiple parts of the city from Sadar Bazaar and Karol Bagh to Rani Bagh, Chandni Chowk and even a moving bus in Punjabi Bagh. The blasts struck at the city's heart -- its markets and streets -- where daily life carried on amid growing unease.

The Red Fort itself, now again in the news for tragic reasons, has long been a symbolic target.

In December 2000, a terror group opened fire inside the fort complex, killing two persons. Barely a year later, the Parliament attack of December 2001 once again placed Delhi at the centre of terror, claiming the lives of nine security personnel and staff members.

The years that followed brought more pain. In 2005, a series of coordinated explosions just two days before Diwali tore through Paharganj, Sarojini Nagar and a DTC bus in Govindpuri, killing over 67 people and injuring more than 200.

The festive spirit was replaced by fear as the blasts struck the heart of the capital's markets.

Three years later, in 2008, five near-simultaneous explosions hit Connaught Place, Karol Bagh and Greater Kailash, killing over 20 people and injuring dozens.

The last major terror strike before Monday's incident was in 2011, when a briefcase bomb exploded outside the Delhi High Court, leaving 15 dead and 79 injured.

With the latest explosion near Red Fort, Delhi's uneasy calm has been broken once again, reviving memories of the years when terror sought to shake the city's spirit.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'
'It felt as if we were all going to die, saw body parts on road'
8 killed, several hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
8 killed, several hurt in Delhi car blast, high alert sounded
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Delhi police beefs up security after car blast, arms recovery
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Woman with AK-47 among 3 docs arrested with explosives
Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike
Two killed by local train in Mumbai amid flash strike

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Of The Wealthiest Temples Of India

webstory image 2

Ultra-Thin Motorola Edge 70 Promises Style & Stamina

webstory image 3

Recipe: Kadhi Samosa Chaat

VIDEOS

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi makes a sharp attack on the elections held amid Bihar polls4:54

There is no curfew, no riots in Uttar Pradesh; CM Yogi...

WATCH Drone visuals of flooded farmlands in Philippines as Typhoon Fung wong hit the country1:57

WATCH Drone visuals of flooded farmlands in Philippines...

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of Elections claims Kapil Sibal targets BJP5:40

6000 people travelled to Bihar from Haryana ahead of...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO