Opposition claims Kharge was 'insulted' at Murmu's swearing-in

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2022 16:37 IST
Several opposition leaders on Monday wrote to the Rajya Sabha chairman claiming that Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge was not accorded a seat commensurate with his position during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge. Photograph: Sansad TV grab via ANI Photo

Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India at a function in the central hall of Parliament on Monday.

The leaders, including those from the Congress, Nationalist Congress Party, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India-Marxist and Rashtriya Janata Dal, were signatories to the letter and expressed shock at 'deliberate disrespect' shown to Kharge.

 

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared the letter on Twitter and said, 'Letter submitted to Hon'ble Chairman, Rajya Sabha by all Opposition Parties (including TMC) just now.'

'Today, at the swearing-in ceremony of the Hon'ble President, Shri Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha was made to sit in a seat not commensurate with the position he holds,' the opposition leaders said in their letter.

'We are writing to express our shock and protest at this deliberate disrespect shown to a very senior leader violating the warrant of precedence and not in accordance with protocol courtesies due to him,' the leaders said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
