Yeh Hai India: Madam President, Please Save Aarey

Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Protestors urge President Droupadi Murmu to save the Aarey forest in Mumbai.

One of the Eknath Shinde government's first decisions after being sworn in was to revive the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation's plan to build a car shed for the city's proposed Metro service.

Over 2,700 trees will reportedly be cut in the Aarey forest to facilitate the car shed construction. Photograph: ANI Pic Service/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Jan Adhikar Party supporters in Patna stage a demonstration over inflation, GST on essential items and the Agnipath scheme. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: A devotee helps his child take a dip in the pond on the occasion of Gurpurab at the Gurdwara Shri Bangla Sahib in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Children swing on a tree during the month of Shravan in Prayagraj. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: A farmer ploughs his field in Nadia. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: The halo of the sun seen in the sky in Dehradun. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com