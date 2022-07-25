Kovind leaves Raisina Hill, moves to bungalow once occupied by Paswan

Former president Ram Nath Kovind on Monday moved to his new residence at Janpath road, the bungalow once occupied by former Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan.

IMAGE: Former President Ram Nath Kovind leaves the Rashtrapati Bhavan after Droupadi Murmu assumes office as the 15th President of India, on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Kovind drove down to his new home from Rashtrapati Bhavan after Droupadi Murmu took over as the President of India.

IMAGE: President Murmu and former President Kovind waves to the people at the Tri-Service Guard of Honour ceremony, at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Paswan had lived in 12 Janpath for three decades before his death in 2020. Following an eviction notice, his son Chirag Paswan had vacated the house in April.

IMAGE: Kovind exchanges greetings with the three service chiefs and their wives, Minister of State for Defence and Tourism Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and other dignitaries, at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

The bungalow was readied for Kovind as his post-retirement home.

Paswan, one of the country's most prominent Dalit leaders, died at the age of 74 in October 2020.

IMAGE: Convoy of former President Kovind leaves from the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI Photo

He had been a minister in central governments headed by parties of contrasting ideologies, ranging from the Janata Dal to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party, since 1989.