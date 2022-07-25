PHOTOS: India gets its first tribal President

Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India.

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her oath at a ceremony held at Parliament's Central Hall in the presence of former president Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi amongst others.

Murmu, 64, is the youngest and first tribal President of India.

She is also the first President to be born after independence and the second woman to occupy the top post.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, and Vice President M Venkaiah Nadu during her swearing-in ceremony in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu receives ceremonial salute at the Parliament House after taking oath. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Murmu with her predecessor President Ram Nath Kovind receives the ceremonial salute after her arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu during her oath-taking ceremony. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu speaks after taking oath. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with former President Pratibha Patil, Union Ministers and other dignitaries during the swearing-in ceremony of President Droupadi Murmu, in the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, on Monday, July 25, 2022. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu with outgoing President Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Nadu, Speaker Om Birla and CJI N V Ramana, during her oath-taking ceremony. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu exchanges greetings with dignitaries during the ceremony. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu assumes office at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Former President Kovind also present with her. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: ANI

IMAGE: Newly sworn-in President Droupadi Murmu exchanges greetings with outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu greets the dignitaries present after taking oath. Photograph: Kamal Kishore/PTI Photo

IMAGE: President Murmu greets former President Pratibha Patil after taking oath. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Murmu after taking oath. Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu arrives to inspect the guard of honour at the forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: Atul Yadav/PTI Photo