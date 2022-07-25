News
Rediff.com  » News » Droupadi Murmu takes oath as India's 15th President

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
July 25, 2022 10:34 IST
Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India on Monday.

IMAGE: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administers the oath of office to President Droupadi Murmu in the Central Hall of Parliament, New Delhi on Monday. Photograph: Sansad TV grab via ANI

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered the oath of office of the President to her in the Central Hall of Parliament.

Murmu, 64, is the first tribal and the second woman to hold the top constitutional post.

 

Earlier, outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and President-elect Murmu arrived in parliament in a ceremonial procession ahead of the oath taking ceremony.

Murmu was escorted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to the Central Hall.

Members of the Council of Ministers, Governors, chief ministers, heads of diplomatic missions, members of Parliament and principal civil and military officers of the government were also present at the swearing-in ceremony.

Ahead of the ceremony, Murmu visited the memorial of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat, and paid her respects to the Father of the Nation.

She then met outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind and first lady Savita Kovind.

After the swearing-in ceremony, the President will leave for Rashtrapati Bhavan, where an inter-services guard of honour will be given to her in the forecourt and courtesies will be extended to the outgoing President Kovind.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
