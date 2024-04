Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur visits the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount in Bandra, northwest Mumbai, on Sunday.

Looks like it was a cheat day for the actor!

Sharing a picture, she writes, 'Sunday calories don’t count, RIGHT?'

Her delicious spread includes a French toast, a croissant, a glass of Iced Latte and black coffee.

Taking selfies.

Some of Mumbai's tiny lanes boast of beautiful murals of Bollywood legends. Mrunal makes sure to pose against one.