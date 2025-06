On Tuesday, June 17, 2025, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar fell off a bicycle during an eco-walk organised as part of the World Environment Day 2025 celebrations, from the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru.

