Farewell, Captain Sabharwal

The last rites of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal -- who was in command of the Air India plane that crashed in Ahmedabad last week -- were performed in Mumbai on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

IMAGE: Pushkaraj Sabharwal, Captain Sabharwal's 88-year-old father, being escorted to the crematorium where he performed the last rites for his son. All photographs: Sahil Salvi

IMAGE: Colleagues, friends and neighbours pay their respects to Captain Sabharwal at Jal Vayu Vihar in Powai, north east Mumbai, the housing colony where the Air India pilot, a bachelor, lived with his father.

IMAGE: Captain Sabharwal's coffin being carried to the crematorium here and below.

IMAGE: The young man on the left is likely Captain Sabharwal's nephew, one of his sister's two sons, both of who are reportedly pilots.

