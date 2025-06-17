HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How Many G-7 Leaders Can You Identity?

How Many G-7 Leaders Can You Identity?

By REDIFF NEWS
June 17, 2025 09:49 IST

IMAGE: Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is sitting next to Donald John Trump who is sitting next to British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer who is sitting next to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz who is sitting next to Ursula von der Leyen President of the European Commission, who is sitting next to António Costa, president of the European Council who is sitting next to Shigeru Ishiba, Japan's prime minister, who is sitting next to Giorgia Meloni, Italy's prime minister, who is sitting next to French President Emmanuel Macron. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

