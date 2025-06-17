HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Who Is Trump Looking At So Haughtily?

Who Is Trump Looking At So Haughtily?

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 17, 2025 09:50 IST

x

IMAGE: Trump is looking rather haughtily at Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Carney, a former governor of the Bank of England, had never held public office till he stunned frontrunner Pierre Poilievre to be elected Justin Trudeau's successor.
Poilievre was all set to win the election easily, but his chances disintegrated after he was seen as a Trump proxy and after POTUS repeatedly asked Canada to be part of the US of A. Photograph: Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

 

NEXT: How many leaders can you recognise in the next photograph?

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

More News Coverage

Donald TrumpMark Carney

RELATED STORIES

With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada
With Trudeau out, India seeks to mend ties with Canada
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
What Canada's New PM said on ties with India
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
'Canada Created A Khalistani Frankenstein's Monster'
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
India-Canada Rift: US Is The Only Winner
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'
'Trudeau has made a major gamble'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Chhattisgarh Women Have Least Mobile Phone Access

webstory image 2

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 3

11 Fabulous Indian University Campuses

VIDEOS

Young aspirant from Thoubal makes Manipur proud in NEET UG 20252:35

Young aspirant from Thoubal makes Manipur proud in NEET...

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was killed as per sources1:11

Honeymoon Murder: Parking lot where Raja Raghuvanshi was...

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after concluding successful visit to Cyprus1:38

PM Modi emplanes for Canada to attend G7 summit after...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD