Tight Security For Amarnath Yatra

After the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives and left scores injured, security arrangements for this year's Amarnath pilgrimage has been tightened.

The pilgrims will follow two routes: The traditional 48 km track from Pahalgam in Anantnag district and the 14 km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district.

The first batch of pilgrims is expected to leave Jammu on July 2 for the yatra which will begin on July 3 and conclude on August 9.

IMAGE: Security personnel on a road in Pahalgam leading to the Amarnath cave. Photograph: Sharafat Ali/Reuters

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard.

IMAGE: Waiting for tourists at a pony stand.

IMAGE: A soldier patrols the road in Pahalgam.

IMAGE: Tourists pose for a picture ahead of the annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave.

