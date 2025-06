After the tragic Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed 26 lives, foreign tourists have begun returning to Srinagar and other parts of Kashmir.

IMAGE: First-time foreign tourists arrived in Kashmir on Monday after the Pahalgam terror attack on Monday, here and below. All photographs: ANI video grabs

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Mahipal Soni/Rediff