HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Odisha Man Attempts Self-Immolation Over Road Grievance

Odisha Man Attempts Self-Immolation Over Road Grievance

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 01, 2026 22:58 IST

In a desperate act, an elderly man in Odisha attempted self-immolation during a public grievance hearing, highlighting the critical need for road access and responsive local governance.

Photograph: ANI on X

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points

  • An elderly man in Jajpur, Odisha, attempted self-immolation during a public grievance hearing.
  • The man claimed his repeated requests for an approach road to his house were ignored by local authorities.
  • The incident occurred at the District Rural Development Agency conference hall during a public hearing.
  • Police intervened to prevent the self-immolation attempt.
  • The collector has directed immediate action to address the road access issue.

A 73-year-old man allegedly attempted self-immolation during a public grievance hearing in Odisha's Jajpur district on Monday, claiming that repeated appeals for the construction of an approach road to his house had gone unanswered, officials said.

Desperate Plea for Road Construction

The incident took place at the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) conference hall, where Collector Ambar Kumar Kar was conducting a public grievance hearing.

 

The man, identified as Jogendra Nayak of Andola village under Dasarathapur block, allegedly took out a plastic bottle containing petrol, poured it on himself and attempted to set himself ablaze.

Police personnel deployed at the venue intervened promptly and prevented the attempt.

Years of Unanswered Requests

Nayak alleged that he had been facing difficulties for nearly two years in securing an approach road to his residence and accused local revenue authorities of ignoring his repeated requests.

"There is no proper road leading to my house. In case of an emergency, vehicles cannot reach us," he said.

According to Nayak, he had made several visits to the Dasarathapur tehsil office seeking construction of the road but had not received any relief.

"Out of desperation, I decided to end my life and came to the collector's public hearing with the intention of taking this extreme step," he alleged.

Immediate Action Promised

Following the incident, the collector directed Sub-Collector Tapas Ranjan Dehury to take immediate steps to address the issue and facilitate the construction of an approach road to Nayak's house, officials said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Dies After Road Rage Attack In Odisha
Man Dies After Road Rage Attack In Odisha
Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife
Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife
Why A Lawyer Attempted Self-Immolation In Jhansi
Why A Lawyer Attempted Self-Immolation In Jhansi
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
Inquiry Launched After Man Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Jharkhand Police Station
Why a Man Tried to Set Himself on Fire Near Bikaner SP Office
Why a Man Tried to Set Himself on Fire Near Bikaner SP Office

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

National Reading Day: 12 Famous Novels Set In India

webstory image 2

9 Homemade Pizzas For A Weekend Feast

webstory image 3

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

VIDEOS

Raipur Mango Festival Draws Massive Footfall6:22

Raipur Mango Festival Draws Massive Footfall

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts1:00

Gauahar Khan's Easygoing Style Wins Hearts

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa Behen' Promotions1:21

Triptii Dimri Dazzles in Traditional Look During 'Maa...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO