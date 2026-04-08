Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife

An elderly man in Jharkhand tragically died by suicide following a domestic dispute with his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 70-year-old man in Jharkhand's Palamu district died by suicide at his home.

The incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the man and his wife.

The man's son reported that his parents lived alone and a dispute occurred on Tuesday night.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Lesliganj.

A 70-year-old man hanged himself at his home allegedly after a tiff with his wife in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Goradih village within Lesliganj police station limits.

Lesliganj OC Uttam Kumar told PTI that Indradev Mahato allegedly took the drastic step after a verbal altercation with his wife.

"Indradev's son Dwarika Mahto stated that his parents lived alone in their home, while he and his family reside in another house situated around a kilometre away," the officer said.

Police claimed that according to Dwarika's statement, a dispute took place between the elderly couple on Tuesday night over some issue, and subsequently, acting out of anger, his father hanged himself.