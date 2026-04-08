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Home  » News » Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife

Jharkhand Man, 70, Dies by Suicide Following Spat With Wife

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 08, 2026 23:23 IST

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An elderly man in Jharkhand tragically died by suicide following a domestic dispute with his wife, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 70-year-old man in Jharkhand's Palamu district died by suicide at his home.
  • The incident occurred after a verbal altercation between the man and his wife.
  • The man's son reported that his parents lived alone and a dispute occurred on Tuesday night.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suicide in Lesliganj.

A 70-year-old man hanged himself at his home allegedly after a tiff with his wife in Jharkhand's Palamu district, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Goradih village within Lesliganj police station limits.

 

Lesliganj OC Uttam Kumar told PTI that Indradev Mahato allegedly took the drastic step after a verbal altercation with his wife.

"Indradev's son Dwarika Mahto stated that his parents lived alone in their home, while he and his family reside in another house situated around a kilometre away," the officer said.

Police claimed that according to Dwarika's statement, a dispute took place between the elderly couple on Tuesday night over some issue, and subsequently, acting out of anger, his father hanged himself.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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