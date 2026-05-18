Why A Lawyer Attempted Self-Immolation In Jhansi

In Jhansi, a lawyer's desperate act of attempted self-immolation highlights concerns over alleged police inaction following an assault complaint, prompting an official inquiry.

Photograph: ANI on X

Key Points A lawyer in Jhansi allegedly attempted self-immolation due to perceived police inaction.

The lawyer, Ishaan Mishra, claimed he was assaulted and robbed in his chamber.

Mishra alleged a senior advocate was involved in the assault.

Police intervened to prevent Mishra from harming himself outside the district magistrate's office.

An inquiry has been ordered into the lawyer's assault complaint.

A lawyer allegedly attempted self-immolation outside the district magistrate's office in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi on Monday over alleged police inaction in a recent assault case involving him, officials said.

The lawyer, Ishaan Mishra, was rescued in time by police personnel and employees present at the collectorate premises, they said.

Lawyer's Allegations of Assault and Robbery

According to officials, Mishra, a resident of Khatibaba area under Premnagar locality, had alleged that he was assaulted by some persons while he was sitting in his chamber on Saturday evening.

In his complaint to Nawabad police station, he claimed that a senior advocate and three-four others assaulted him and also snatched money from him.

The lawyer alleged that his clothes were also torn during the incident.

Desperate Act and Police Intervention

Upset over the alleged lack of action on his complaint, Mishra reached the collectorate on Sunday afternoon carrying a bottle containing inflammable material and attempted self-immolation outside the district magistrate's office, the officials said.

Police and staff present at the spot intervened and prevented him from harming himself, they added.

Inquiry Ordered into the Complaint

Superintendent of Police Preeti Singh said an inquiry had been ordered into the assault complaint lodged by the advocate.

"Fair action will be taken on the basis of facts that emerge during the investigation," she said.